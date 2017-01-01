In early March 2017, James and Bart set out on a quest to become the first people to visit all of the lower 48 contiguous states of the United States in an old, 28-foot stretch limousine. Being a recovering mobile developer with some spare time on the road, James decided to build a half-baked app for the occasion.

Stretch is a bit like Uber. Except that it's free, there is only one vehicle available (a limousine) and it could be literally anywhere in the United States at this moment. Hit the request button and we'll try our best to come and pick you up. We'll then limo around town for a while.

Please note that other riders may also be in the limo when we pick you up. We'll try to drop you where we picked you up!